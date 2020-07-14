TBI investigating deadly, officer-involved Roane shooting

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday morning in Rockwood that left one man dead.

The TBI was called into investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting by Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson, as is standard procedure in cases like this.

The TBI says its preliminary investigation determined that Rockwood Police responded to a call about a domestic altercation between a man and a woman taking place inside a vehicle on Highway 27 at around 9:30 am Monday. At some point, the woman was able to exit the vehicle, but the male driver, later identified by investigators as 59-year-old Glynn Farse Young of McMinnville, continued driving. Following a brief pursuit, Young pulled over on the side of Highway 27, and when officers from the Rockwood PD and Roane County Sheriff’s Office approached the vehicle, Young allegedly armed himself with a pistol and “brandished” it at officers.

A Rockwood Police officer fired his weapon, striking Young and killing him. No Sheriff’s deputies fired their weapons during the incident, and the TBI says that no officers were injured during the deadly encounter.

