Tammy J. Dyle, age 49, of Beech Grove in Lake City

Tammy J. Dyle, age 49, of Beech Grove in Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Tammy was born March 23, 1971 in California to the late Roy and Sandra Duncan Wills. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. Tammy loved her dogs. Tammy is preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Roy Lee and Michael Wills, and grandparents: Gwena Torres and Manuel Duncan.

Survivors

Daughters                 Tiffany Meenk and Brian

                                    Tabitha Bates and Hunter

Grandkids                  Gracie and Benjamin Meenk

                                    Zelda Bates

Special Relatives     Sue and James Wills and family.

Visitation: 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 1:30 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

