Suspect arrested after multi-county pursuit

A suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Jefferson County following a police pursuit that began in Oak Ridge.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that an Oak Ridge police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation on Union Valley Road, but the driver refused to stop. Instead, the suspect led Anderson County deputies on a chase through Knox County and into Jefferson County, where the THP and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit.

The suspect was finally stopped near mile marker 415 in Jefferson County and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and as soon as more information is released, we will pass it along to you.