State records highest single-day increase in COVID cases

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported that there are at least 65,274 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, up by 3314 from the previous day’s total, the largest single-day increase in reported cases since the pandemic was declared in March. According to the state’s data, there are currently 27,529 active cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee.

In Anderson County, officials reported a total of 211 confirmed or probable cases, with 104 of them currently considered active, along with 105 recoveries and two deaths.

In Campbell County, a recent surge in cases now has officials there reporting a total of 72 cases, with 42 recoveries, one death and 29 cases currently active.

Morgan County has reported a total of 32 cases, with 11 of them currently active, 22 recoveries and one death.

Roane County’s case total has also increased over the past two weeks—much like in Anderson and Campbell counties—with that figure now at 88 confirmed or probable cases. 49 people have recovered after contracting the virus, and 39 cases are listed as active.

The state updates these figures daily at 2 p.m. Central time (3 pm EDT) and reflect all cases reported to TDH as of that time.