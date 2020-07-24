State launches “Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19” campaign

Jim Harris

Governor Bill Lee has announced that the State will launch a public service announcement campaign that urges all Tennesseans to fight against the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask. The ad campaign, titled “Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19”, will run on broadcast and cable television, digital, social media, print, and billboards statewide.

“Wearing a face covering when in public is a simple but effective way for us to each do our part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Lee. “I wear a mask every day at the office, when Maria and I are out in public and especially when I visit my 87 year old mother. It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track.”

The campaign will officially launch Friday, July 24. 

The script of the ad is below:

This is the face of a fighter…I’m fighting to keep Tennesseans working…I’m fighting for time with my friends…I’m fighting to see my students back in the classroom…We’re fighting for our small businesses.
I’m fighting for football on Saturday…I’m fighting for Football this Fall…I’m fighting to keep my family safe…Whatever you’re fighting for, It’s time for all Tennesseans to fight back…Until there’s a vaccine for COVID-19, this is the face of a fighter…Face it. Masks fight COVID-19.

