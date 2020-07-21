Sherri Christine Ramsey, 50, of Oak Ridge

Sherri Christine Ramsey, 50, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, July 16th after a long battle with Mixed Connective Tissue Disease. 

Sherri is preceded in death by: Grandparents, James Grant Jr. and wife Helen; Uncle, Leonard Lee Grant; and cousin, Kevin Brian Grant. 

She is survived by:  Parents, Noah Leonard Ramsey and Lillian Sue Grant of Knoxville, TN; Son, Nathan J Braden II and wife Courtney of Knoxville, TN; Daughter, Lynsie Norman and husband Dylan of Knoxville, TN; Brother, Jason Christopher Ramsey of Knoxville, TN; Best Friend, Stephanie Garrett-Tabit of Knoxville, TN; Grandchildren; And many Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins. 

Sherri was a loving mother, daughter and nurse. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

