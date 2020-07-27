Samuel Garfield Colyer, age 62, of Rockwood

Obituaries

Samuel Garfield Colyer, age 62, of Rockwood passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. He was born November 8, 1957 in Rockwood and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Sammy was a carpenter by trade and was also of the Baptist faith. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing & hunting. Preceded in death by his parents, William E. Colyer & Mary Belle Warwick Colyer; brother, Wesley Colyer.

SURVIVORS

Children Rusty Colyer of Rockwood

Krystal Colyer of Ten Mile

James Colyer of Kingston

Grandchildren Ashley, Joey, Stephanie, Hannah, Heather, Seth, Whitney, Gracie

Brothers Billy Colyer of Kingston

Randy Colyer of Kingston

Nieces & Nephews Hunter, Colton, Zoe, Azaden, Sierra

Several extended family members and many friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Leonard Wyrick officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Brown’s Cemetery in Kingston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home or Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

