Samuel Garfield Colyer, age 62, of Rockwood passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. He was born November 8, 1957 in Rockwood and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Sammy was a carpenter by trade and was also of the Baptist faith. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing & hunting. Preceded in death by his parents, William E. Colyer & Mary Belle Warwick Colyer; brother, Wesley Colyer.
SURVIVORS
Children Rusty Colyer of Rockwood
Krystal Colyer of Ten Mile
James Colyer of Kingston
Grandchildren Ashley, Joey, Stephanie, Hannah, Heather, Seth, Whitney, Gracie
Brothers Billy Colyer of Kingston
Randy Colyer of Kingston
Nieces & Nephews Hunter, Colton, Zoe, Azaden, Sierra
Several extended family members and many friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Leonard Wyrick officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Brown’s Cemetery in Kingston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home or Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.