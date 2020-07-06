Ruth Sharp McCarty, age 92

Ruth Sharp McCarty, age 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by family members.  She was the beloved wife of Ivon Eugene McCarty until his death of December 9, 1999.  They shared 53 years together as man and wife and raised their 5 children in a loving Christian home.  Ruth was a lifelong member of Andersonville Baptist Church.  She was a master seamstress creating everything from basic clothing to wedding gowns and formals.  She will be remembered for her bubbly personality, smile, and unfailing love of friends and family.  In addition to her husband Ivon she was also preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen Eberle Sharp and William Leonard Sharp.
She is survived by her five children, Beth, Kathy, Ellen, Keith, John and their spouses; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her graveside service will be 10:00 am, Monday at Andersonville Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

