RSCC to host first “Equity Evening” July 23rd

(RSCC press release) Last month, Roane State Community College issued a statement condemning systemic racism and voiced support for all members of our campus community engaged in peaceful protests against injustice. As part of that statement, the college committed to take a number of actions including hosting “Equity Evenings.” The first in a series of these virtual gatherings has now been scheduled for Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m. ET.

Roane State students, faculty, staff, administrators and members of the communities served by the college are invited to take part in the discussion. Information on how to join the Zoom session will soon be posted online at roanestate.edu/equity.

Equity Evenings will help begin an open and respectful conversation about equity and justice in a safe, virtual space for sharing and listening. The goal of the sessions will be to identify ways Roane State can support every member of its community to work, learn, grow and succeed. Roane County’s Chapter of the NAACP is partnering with the college on this effort and will be heavily involved in Equity Evenings and additional discussions going forward.

“I’d like to thank our newly expanded equity and inclusion team as well as our students and community partners for sharing their experiences with us,” Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley said. “These important conversations will lead us to solutions that improve Roane State’s learning environment for everyone. As much as these discussions are meant to be learning opportunities, they will also be ‘unlearning’ opportunities as we work to become better listeners, recognize our shortcomings and make necessary changes.”

Additional information leading up to the Equity Evening sessions will be shared on Roane State’s social media accounts. Questions or comments can be submitted by emailing [email protected].

As always, Roane State’s Counseling Services stands ready to help any student, faculty, or staff member during this time. Counselors can be reached by emailing [email protected].