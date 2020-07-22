RSCC orientation goes virtual

(By Bob Fowler, RSCC staff writer) Roane State’s New Student Orientation (NSO) is now available as a completely virtual experience, providing a comprehensive overview of what incoming students can expect when they enroll. The orientation program was converted to an online format this semester as part of the college’s response to COVID-19.

The orientation includes a virtual tour of Roane State and its services and facilities as well as a calendar of events and a guidebook to a successful start to college. New Student Orientation is accessible at the following link: roanestate.edu/NSO.

“Our online New Student Orientation is full of information that can help all incoming students,” said Jennifer J. Fugate, the college’s student engagement coordinator. Fugate recommended that new students complete the NSO before their first day of class.

There’s also an orientation page for non-traditional students age 25 and older available at roanestate.edu/?11031-Adult-Learner-Orientation. Both orientation links offer a wealth of information about Roane State.

Topics covered through videos, many featuring Roane State students, include obtaining the free student photo IDs, applying for student scholarships, accessing courses and schedules, obtaining counseling, and navigating Momentum, the college’s learning management system.

The NSO’s ultimate goal is for new students to be prepared for the upcoming semester and feel welcome as part of the Roane State family. All new students are urged to go online to view the orientation and learn more about the college before the fall semester begins on August 19.

Questions about orientation and admissions can be directed to the One Stop Office by emailing [email protected] or by calling (865) 882-4545. Students may also reach out to their success coach for more information.

