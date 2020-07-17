RR Authority to hold virtual meeting July 30

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ELECTRONIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the North East Tennessee Railroad Authority, comprised of representatives from Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties, has scheduled a virtual meeting Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10 a.m., for the purpose of discussing a potential project.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, THE MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH MEMBERS PARTICIPATING ELECTRONICALLY and can be viewed by members of the public at:

Northeast TN Railroad Authority July Meeting

Thu, Jul 30, 2020 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (EDT)

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/470033245

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073

United States: +1 (646) 749-3129

Access Code: 470-033-245

