RR Authority to hold virtual meeting July 30

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 36 Views

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ELECTRONIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the North East Tennessee Railroad Authority, comprised of representatives from Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties, has scheduled a virtual meeting Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10 a.m., for the purpose of discussing a potential project.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, THE MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH MEMBERS PARTICIPATING ELECTRONICALLY and can be viewed by members of the public at:

Northeast TN Railroad Authority July Meeting 
Thu, Jul 30, 2020 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (EDT) 
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. 
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/470033245
You can also dial in using your phone. 
United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073 
United States: +1 (646) 749-3129 
Access Code: 470-033-245
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: 
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/470033245

The Courier News in Clinton has done a great job of following this story, and you can read their latest report here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

RSCC to host first “Equity Evening” July 23rd

(RSCC press release) Last month, Roane State Community College issued a statement condemning systemic racism and voiced …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.