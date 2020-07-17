RR Authority to hold virtual meeting July 30

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ELECTRONIC MEETING
PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the North East Tennessee Railroad Authority, comprised of representatives from Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties, has scheduled a virtual meeting Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10 a.m., for the purpose of discussing a potential project.
In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, THE MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH MEMBERS PARTICIPATING ELECTRONICALLY and can be viewed by members of the public at:
Northeast TN Railroad Authority July Meeting
Thu, Jul 30, 2020 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (EDT)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/470033245
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073
United States: +1 (646) 749-3129
Access Code: 470-033-245
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/470033245
The Courier News in Clinton has done a great job of following this story, and you can read their latest report here.