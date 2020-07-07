Robert James Roberson, 77, of Powell

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 91 Views

Robert James “Robbie” – “BoBo” Roberson, age 77, of Powell, formerly Dyersburg, TN, died peacefully at home July 1, 2020. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during Vietnam. Robbie retired after 35 years from Y-12 National Security Complex, also a member of I.B.E.W. 760. He sponsored Knoxville Rugby Club and the Boys Club of America in Oak Ridge, TN. He was the owner of R&M BBQ in Clinton, TN. He was well known for his Smoke BBQ bologna sandwiches and BBQ Ribs. Preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Elnora Roberson. BoBo is also preceded in death by his sister; Ruth Helen Johnson. Robert is survived by his wife, Martha Jean Roberson, Dyersburg; children; daughter, Phyllis (Lennox) Roper, Atlanta, Georgia; and son, Elliott (Yolanda) Moore, Springdale, Maryland; granddaughters, Armania, Markiya, Tiana, and Dietra; grandsons, DiAngelo, David, and Elliott Jr.; sister, Theresa Lewis, Milwaukee; brothers, Charles Roberson, Cleveland, OH and Willie (Mary) Roberson, Corona, CA; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of a nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks to Anthony Carter.
Wednesday, July 8, 2020, a Celebration of Life service will take place at 7:00pm  with receiving friends before from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716. You may give online condolences at www.holleygamble.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Carol Jean Johnson, 90

Carol Jean Johnson, 90, died peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.