Roane spending plan approved

Meeting Tuesday night in a special called meeting held at Harriman High School, the Roane County Commission adopted the expenditure portion of its budget for the fiscal year that begins today.

County officials, like their counterparts in cities and counties across the state, are awaiting the announcement of the state-certified tax rate, which is the rate that brings in the same amount of revenue as current property tax rates.

Our partners at BBB-TV reported that one budget amendment was approved last night to help balance the budget, and that measure delays pay raises for three county department heads.