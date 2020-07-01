Roane spending plan approved

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

Meeting Tuesday night in a special called meeting held at Harriman High School, the Roane County Commission adopted the expenditure portion of its budget for the fiscal year that begins today.

County officials, like their counterparts in cities and counties across the state, are awaiting the announcement of the state-certified tax rate, which is the rate that brings in the same amount of revenue as current property tax rates.

Our partners at BBB-TV reported that one budget amendment was approved last night to help balance the budget, and that measure delays pay raises for three county department heads.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Market Street Bridge repair project delayed

During Monday’s meeting, Clinton City Council members were updated on the status of two TDOT …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.