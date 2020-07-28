Roane School Board to meet, discuss reopening plans

The Roane County School Board will meet in a special called session tonight (Tuesday, July 28th) at 6 pm in the auditorium of Harriman High School.

The meeting has been called to discuss and possibly revise the reopening plan for Roane County Schools, which are currently slated to open with a half-day for students on Wednesday, August 5th. The plan approved earlier this month by the School Board includes in-person and virtual learning options. The first full day of classes for Roane County students is currently scheduled for Friday, August 7th.

You can find the reopening plan approved by the Board on July 13th by visiting the school system’s website at https://www.roaneschools.com/.

