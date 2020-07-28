Roane School Board to meet, discuss reopening plans

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

The Roane County School Board will meet in a special called session tonight (Tuesday, July 28th) at 6 pm in the auditorium of Harriman High School.

The meeting has been called to discuss and possibly revise the reopening plan for Roane County Schools, which are currently slated to open with a half-day for students on Wednesday, August 5th. The plan approved earlier this month by the School Board includes in-person and virtual learning options. The first full day of classes for Roane County students is currently scheduled for Friday, August 7th.

You can find the reopening plan approved by the Board on July 13th by visiting the school system’s website at https://www.roaneschools.com/.

We will update you as developments warrant in cooperation with our partners at BBB-TV.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Masks now required inside Clinton City Hall, other facilities

The city of Clinton is now requiring masks to be worn inside all city buildings. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.