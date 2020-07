Tuesday night, the Roane County School Board held a special called meeting in the auditorium of Harriman High School to consider revisions to the reopening plan for schools.

After considering two options, the third time proved to be the charm, as members voted to delay the start of school in Roane County until Wednesday, August 19th. That is two weeks later than the original reopening date, which had been slated for this coming Wednesday, August 5th.