Richard “Rich” Lee Downing, Jr., age 61 of Kingston

Richard “Rich” Lee Downing, Jr., age 61 of Kingston passed away suddenly Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Tampa, Florida due to automobile accident. He was born July 24, 1958 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was a retired Private Investigator, working in Florida and for Pinkerton and Wackenhut Corporation. Rich had also served in the United States Navy where he had worked as an undercover investigator, receiving an honorable discharge. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Betty J. Downing; grandmother, Helen Hafele; mother-in-law, Nellie M. Freeman.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Rachel Young & fiancée, Mike Ellis of Kingston

Grandchildren Emma Lee Ellis of Knoxville

James Young of Kingston

Niece & Nephew Mandy Rush & Austin Rush, both of Kingston

Mother of his daughter, Patricia A. Rush of Kingston

Father-in-law Pastor Rev. James V. Freeman of Kingston

Many extended family members and friends

No services are being set by the family at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

