Our Dad, Reverend John “Farley” “J.F.” Hooks went to meet his Heavenly Father on July 5, 2020. Farley was a member of Bible Way Full Gospel Church. Farley pastored Old Time Gospel of Peace Baptist Church in Clinton, TN, Corbin Hill Bible Baptist Church in Coalfield, TN and Blessed Way Church in Claxton, TN. He enjoyed serving the Lord and doing work for his Heavenly Father. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, our Mom, Ollie J. Hooks; parents, Charlie and Myrtle Hooks; brothers and sisters.

He is survived by one sister, Ida Mae Bryant (Virgil); his sons, Reverend Owen “Bubby” Hooks (Teresa), David Hooks and Luther Hooks; daughters, Janice Lloyd, Jenny Sue Hooks, Brenda Thornton (Gary), Mary Painter (Joe) and Edye Law (Brian) who became family when Farley married long-time family friend Doris Duncan Hooks; grandchildren, Jonathan Lloyd, Benjamin Lloyd (Nicole), Joshua “JJ” Hooks, Johnny Hooks, Tammy Cox (Josh) Crystal Ryan “Travis”, Sonya Keith (Jerry), Kyle Thornton, Melinda Phillips (Justin), Joshua Jillson (Jessica), Jonah Jillson and Bethany Jillson; several great-grandchildren; special friends Reverend Roy Hamock, Reverend Oscar Patterson, Travis Poore and Deanna Hayes.

The family will receive friends in the chapel at Jones Mortuary on Wednesday July 8th from 5:00-7:00pm with a funeral service to follow Reverend Mike Hooks officiating. Family and friends will gather at Woodhaven Cemetery on Thursday, July 9th for a 10:00am interment.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.