Report: Roane man indicted on numerous sex charges

Jim Harris 3 hours ago

According to our partners at BBB-TV, a Rockwood man has been indicted by a Roane County Grand Jury on a total of 67 charges related to child sexual abuse.

27-year-old Justin Dewayne Thurman was arrested by Roane County deputies earlier this weekafter he was indicted on 50 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, 8 counts each of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery and one count of possession more than 50 images of sexual exploitation of a minor.

His first court appearance is scheduled for July 24th.

Court documents state the victim this case was a child between the ages of three and 13 years old.

