REMINDER: Tax-Free Weekend in Tennessee underway

Don’t forget that the first of two sales tax free weekends in Tennessee is underway right now.

It began at 12:01 this morning (Friday, July 31), and ends Sunday, August 2, at 11:59 pm. During this time, consumers may purchase clothing, school supplies, and computers and other qualifying electronic devices without paying sales tax. Certain price restrictions apply. For school supplies and clothing, the threshold for qualifying items is $200 or less. For computers and other electronics, the price threshold is $3,000 or less.

A first-of-its-kind second sales tax holiday will focus on restaurants next weekend. It begins at 12:01am on Friday, August 7 and ends Sunday, August 9, at 11:59 pm.

For more information about the sales tax holiday weekends, visit www.tntaxholiday.com, where you can also find the answers to frequently asked questions.

Clothing

Exempt:

General apparel that costs $200 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

Not exempt:

Apparel items priced at more than $200

Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $200 maximum

Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment

School Supplies

Exempt:

School and art supplies with a purchase price of $200 or less per item, such as binders, books, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes

Not exempt:

School and art supplies individually priced at more than $200

Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $200 maximum

Computers & Other Electronics

Exempt:

Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $3,000 or less

Tablets, smart phones and electronic readers with a purchase price of $3,000 or less

Televisions and video game consoles with a purchase price of $3,000 or less

Not exempt:

Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs

Individually purchased software

Printer supplies

Household appliances