Reminder: First of two sales tax-free weekends quickly approaching

Don’t forget that the first of two sales tax free weekends in Tennessee is quickly approaching.

The first tax-free holiday weekend focuses on clothing and other back-to-school items as has been the case for several years. It begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31, and ends Sunday, August 2, at 11:59 p.m. During this time, consumers may purchase clothing, school supplies, and computers and other qualifying electronic devices without paying sales tax. Certain price restrictions apply. For school supplies and clothing, the threshold for qualifying items is $200 or less. For computers and other electronics, the price threshold is $3,000 or less.

The second sales tax holiday weekend focuses on restaurant sales. It begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and ends Sunday, August 9, at 11:59 p.m.

For more information about the sales tax holiday weekends, visit www.tntaxholiday.com, where you can also find the answers to frequently asked questions.

Here is a link to our previous article, which also includes links to a complete list of what uis and is not tax-free over the next two weekends.