Raphael Durbin, age 101 passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Ben Atchley Veterans Home. He was a veteran of the United States Army who was a medic and worked in the lab during World War II. Throughout his life he enjoyed working on cars and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Durbin; parents, John and Rose Durbin; several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by:

Children………… Richard Durbin of Appomatox, VA

John Durbin & wife Margie of VA

Patricia Minnigh & husband Dennis of Myrtle Beach, SC

Katherine Burns & husband David of Andersonville

10 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

1 Great Great Grandchild

Several nieces and nephews

The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation/ https://tunnel2towers.org/). Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com