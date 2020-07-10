Ragan announces Arts Grants

(Rep. Ragan press release) State Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, today announced recipients of Tennessee Arts Commission grants for Anderson County.

The awards include $32,400 to the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge; $27,290 to Oak Ridge Civic Music Association; $21,290 to the Oak Ridge Community Art Center; $28,100 to the Oak Ridge Playhouse and $5,049 to the Tennessee Mountain Writers. The grants will be used for operating support, community learning, and arts project support.

“This grant program cultivates the growth of very talented local artists, writers and students in Anderson County,” Ragan said. “I was very pleased to support these investments in our community and across Tennessee. Supporting the arts benefits us all by improving quality of life, tourism, economic development and education for our children.”

This is the first of a series of grants that will be awarded by the Tennessee Arts Commission throughout 2020-21.

“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” said Anne B. Pope, Executive Director for the Tennessee Arts Commission. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attracting and retaining businesses, and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”

The Commission’s allocations process involves a review by citizen advisory panels with expertise in appropriate arts disciplines and a review by the full 15-member Commission. Additional information on grant programs offered by the Commission is available at www.tnartscommission.org.

The Tennessee Arts Commission is the state arts agency whose mission is to cultivate the arts for the benefit of all Tennesseans and their communities.