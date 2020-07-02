Public Notice: Anderson Charter Commission to meet Monday

Anderson County Charter Commission will have a virtual meeting on July 6th, 2020 at 6:00 PM. The public is invited to attend. Instructions are as follows:

Charter Commission July Meeting Mon, Jul 6, 2020 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM (EDT)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/746366981

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1-877-568-4106

United States: +1 (571) 317-3129

Access Code: 746-366-981

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/746366981

