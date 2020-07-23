Programming Note: Trading Time Primetime ending at 6:30 pm Thursday, Friday

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 10 Views

We have a programming change for Thursday and Friday nights here on WYSH and WQLA.

Each of the next two nights, Trading Time Primetime will air from 6:00 to 6:30 pm, ending half an hour earlier than usual, so that we may bring you live NASCAR racing from Kansas.

Tune in tonight for the NASCAR Cup Series ‘Super Start Batteries 400 presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts’ and be back here Friday night for live coverage of the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, with coverage beginning each evening at 6:30.

Again, this means that Trading Time Primetime will end half an hour earlier than usual so be sure to make your calls to Scarlet early so you don’t miss out on your chance to buy, sell, trade, lose, find or give away your stuff on Trading Time Primetime.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UCOR announces removal of contaminated soil

(UCOR announcement) Workers recently finished removing contaminated soil under a section of the former Building …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.