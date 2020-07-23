Programming Note: Trading Time Primetime ending at 6:30 pm Thursday, Friday

We have a programming change for Thursday and Friday nights here on WYSH and WQLA.

Each of the next two nights, Trading Time Primetime will air from 6:00 to 6:30 pm, ending half an hour earlier than usual, so that we may bring you live NASCAR racing from Kansas.

Tune in tonight for the NASCAR Cup Series ‘Super Start Batteries 400 presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts’ and be back here Friday night for live coverage of the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, with coverage beginning each evening at 6:30.

Again, this means that Trading Time Primetime will end half an hour earlier than usual so be sure to make your calls to Scarlet early so you don’t miss out on your chance to buy, sell, trade, lose, find or give away your stuff on Trading Time Primetime.