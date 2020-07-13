Preacher James R. “Jim” Potter, age 82, departed this life on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born August 3, 1937, he was the son of the late Joseph Ray Potter and Cordia Rector Potter. Jim was a member of White Rock Baptist Church.



Jim was in the United States Army from January 14, 1955, until October 27, 1957. He was stationed at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. From there went on to Fort Brag in North Carolina. He finished up his military service at Green Common England Air Force Base and Army Barracks. Jim graduated Huntsville High School in 1960. After his graduation, Jim pursued the business opportunities of his choice: building contractor, concrete plant, coal mining, and then to underground deep mining. He finished his career at Caryville Limestone to which his retirement started. After retirement he has become well known for building and putting crosses in many states across the nation in his “Cross Ministry”. He also served as election commissioner for approximately 30 years. Jim says his greatest accomplishment in life was when he came to know his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In 1990, Jim became an ordained minister. He has done his ministry work for the Lord and has been blessed to go to Israel and all over the states to preach the Lord’s Word and meet many to share the Word of Jesus Christ. Philippians 1:21- “For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain”.



In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by sisters, Cleta Rayburn and husband Joe, Ruie Smith and husband Darius; brothers, Sam Potter and wife Cleta, Opal Lay and wife Doris, and James Donald Lay.



He is survived by his wife, Colvina Potter; mother of his children, Margaret Potter; children, James R. Potter, Jr. and wife Doris, Dennis J. Potter and wife Kelly, Michael R. Potter and Leecia A. Potter; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; twin brother, George William Potter; special niece, Paula Bridges; many other cousins, family, and friends.



Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 P.M. until the time of funeral service at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the White Rock Baptist Church with Bro. Jim West, Bro. Carlie Duncan, and Bro. Steve Hodges officiating. Music will be provided by Junior Potter, Zachary Sexton, Dallas West, Charles Goad, Nancy Murley, and the White Rock Baptist Church Choir. Burial will follow at the Potter Cemetery in Huntsville.



Pallbearers will be Junior Potter, Denny Potter, Mike Potter, Dewayne Potter, Joe Potter, and Brandon Potter.



Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville has been entrusted with the arrangements for the family of Preacher James R. “Jim” Potter. Announced locally by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home.

