Plans for Scarboro Park upgrades to be displayed, public invited to see

Residents of Oak Ridge’s Scarboro neighborhood and the general public are being invited to attend two community input sessions next week to take a look at, and weigh in on, plans for a new playground at Scarboro Park.

The city has received design proposals for the playground which include upgraded equipment and improved accessibility, according to an announcement.

The public is invited to review and provide input on the submissions on two days next week. Renderings of the designs will be on display in the lobby of the Scarboro Community Center, 148 Carver Avenue, from 2 to 6 pm on Wednesday, July 22nd, and Thursday, July 23rd.

There will be an opportunity to provide comments, which will be incorporated into the final design selection, according to the city.

Officials say that COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during the public input session, with attendees and city staff required to wear masks or face coverings, a limit on the the number of people in the building at one time, and social distancing measures will be in place.

A contract for the selected design will be presented to City Council for approval at the August meeting. Funding for the project is included in this year’s budget, through the Capital Improvement Program.

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

