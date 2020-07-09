PCUD ‘SOARs’ to another award

(APGA press release) The American Public Gas Association (APGA) presented Powell Clinch Utility District (PCUD) with the prestigious APGA System Operational Achievement Recognition (SOAR) for excellence in operating its natural gas utility. Public natural gas systems are entrusted by their customers to deliver clean and affordable natural gas through a safe and reliable distribution pipeline system. To accomplish this mission, a forward-thinking natural gas utility constantly strives to improve its operating capabilities, overcome challenges and adapt to its changing environment.

Out of approximately 750 APGA members nationally, PCUD was one of only eleven gas systems nationally and the only gas system in East Tennessee to be selected for SOAR Gold Level by its peers on the APGA Operations and Safety Committee. The selection was based on demonstrated excellence in the four areas of system integrity, system improvement, employee safety, and workforce development.

System integrity refers to the natural gas distribution system performing its overall intended function safely, efficiently and effectively—distributing energy to all customers without being degraded or impaired by its internal or external environment. System improvement refers to keeping the natural gas system well maintained and up-to-date through a self-improvement program that includes both an eye on the future through research and development, technology integration and a commitment to system improvement programs. Systems that exhibit excellence in employee safety include adopting a safety program that includes policies and procedures for education involvement and accountability for all employees, as well as tracking safety performance. Lastly, workforce development focuses on creative recruitment, training, education and development practices that provide a return on investment through increased employee loyalty, motivation, safety and productivity.

APGA President and CEO Dave Schryver remarked, “PCUD was highly rated in all four areas that are required of SOAR. PCUD consistently demonstrates a commitment to providing natural gas safely and efficiently to all those in their community and as such, serves as a model for all other natural gas utilities in the country. APGA is proud to recognize Powell Clinch Utility District and is confident in their continued success.”

PCUD was one of twenty-five SOAR recipients recognized nationally in 2020. PCUD has been a SOAR recipient since 2014 when the award was established.

APGA is the national association of municipally and publicly‐owned local distribution systems. There are about 1,000 public gas systems serving more than 5 million customers. These public gas utilities are not‐for‐profit retail distribution entities that are owned by, and accountable to, the citizens they serve. They include municipal gas distribution systems, public utility districts, county districts, and other public agencies that have natural gas distribution facilities.