Paul Kenneth Morlock, age 64 of Clinton was called from his temporary earthly home to his permanent home on Friday, July 3, 2020. Paul was a member of the New Life Nazarene Church in Oak Ridge. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the American Legion. Anyone that knew Paul knew that he was an amazing, hard-working, humble individual who always put others first.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Mary Morlock.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Morlock of Clinton; daughter, Abby Morlock of Oak Ridge and grandchild, Michael White; sisters, Dalette Sifri of Toledo, OH, Beverly Greene of North Baltimore, OH, Pamela Myers of Hebron, KY; a host of nieces and nephews that loved and adored him.

The family will receive friends at their church on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 5-6 PM with a funeral service to follow at 6 PM. Pastor Keith Robinson will officiate. A private burial will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Life Nazarene Church Mission Fund; 200 LaFayette Dr.; Oak Ridge, TN 37830. www.holleygamble.com

Related