Paul Kenneth Morlock, age 64 of Clinton

Paul Kenneth Morlock, age 64 of Clinton was called from his temporary earthly home to his permanent home on Friday, July 3, 2020.  Paul was a member of the New Life Nazarene Church in Oak Ridge.  He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the American Legion.  Anyone that knew Paul knew that he was an amazing, hard-working, humble individual who always put others first.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Mary Morlock.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Morlock of Clinton; daughter, Abby Morlock of Oak Ridge and grandchild, Michael White; sisters, Dalette Sifri of Toledo, OH, Beverly Greene of North Baltimore, OH, Pamela Myers of Hebron, KY; a host of nieces and nephews that loved and adored him.
The family will receive friends at their church on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 5-6 PM with a funeral service to follow at 6 PM. Pastor Keith Robinson will officiate. A private burial will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Life Nazarene Church Mission Fund; 200 LaFayette Dr.; Oak Ridge, TN 37830. www.holleygamble.com

