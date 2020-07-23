Part of Melton Lake Drive to be closed Saturday

TVA will partially close Melton Lake Drive from Rolling Links Boulevard to Rivers Run Boulevard in Oak Ridge on Saturday, July 25th, for a tree removal project.

The Oak Ridge Public Works Department says that work is anticipated to start at 8 am Saturday, and is expected to take approximately seven hours.

TVA crews are set to remove trees along the embankment in the area. Oak Ridge Public Works crews will assist in traffic control.

The roadway will be limited to one lane during this time period, so city officials ask travelers to please expect delays and plan accordingly.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.