Part of Melton Lake Drive to be closed Saturday

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 40 Views

TVA will partially close Melton Lake Drive from Rolling Links Boulevard to Rivers Run Boulevard in Oak Ridge on Saturday, July 25th, for a tree removal project.

The Oak Ridge Public Works Department says that work is anticipated to start at 8 am Saturday, and is expected to take approximately seven hours.

TVA crews are set to remove trees along the embankment in the area. Oak Ridge Public Works crews will assist in traffic control.

The roadway will be limited to one lane during this time period, so city officials ask travelers to please expect delays and plan accordingly.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UCOR announces removal of contaminated soil

(UCOR announcement) Workers recently finished removing contaminated soil under a section of the former Building …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.