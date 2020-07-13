Oscar Eugene Patterson, 63, also known as “Gene”

Born in Oliver Springs, TN on March 10, 1957 to Oscar and Estlean Patterson. Gene passed away July 11, 2020 peacefully at home in Frost Bottom, where he was raised and spent his life.

Gene spent a lot of his time doing mechanical and carpentry work. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He also enjoyed keeping his family on their toes. Between his wild side, all his pranks, and his personality that no one could match. If you knew him you would know, he was one of a kind.

Gene is proceeded in death by mother; Estlean Patterson. By daughter, Mandy Michelle Jackson, and by brother, Wayne Laverne Patterson.

He is survived by father; Oscar Patterson, daughter; Tasha Leann Patterson. Brother; Ricky Patterson and wife Brenda. Sisters; Marietta Tucker, Rosetta Lively and husband Gary, Charlotte Napier and husband Todd. Grandkids and great, along with many nieces and nephews and great.

The family would like to say thank you to special friend Deborah “Violet” Jackson.

The family will receive friends, Monday, July 13, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother Gene Hunter officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Lively Cemetery in Frost Bottom. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Patterson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com