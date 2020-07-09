ORPL hosting webinar on digital privacy, security

The Oak Ridge Public Library will host a webinar on Digital Privacy and Security 101 as part of its pilot program for technology classes later this month.

Join the library for the online event on Thursday, July 30, from 1 to 2 p.m.

During the class, attendees will be taught the basic concepts of digital privacy and security, evaluate potential privacy and security risks by conducting threat modeling and learn specific tools and strategies they can implement as part of a security plan.

Those interested can register online at ORPL.org or by clicking here. Once registered, attendees will receive an invitation with a link to join the program on the day of the course.

