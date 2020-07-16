ORNL FCU to close lobbies Monday

Jim Harris

(Information from Oak Ridge Today) ORNL Federal Credit Union will temporarily close its lobbies on Monday.

The temporarily closures were announced after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week declared the Knoxville market a “hotspot” for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the credit union said.

“With the exponential increase in the number of cases, we are changing which services are available in branch lobbies,” ORNL Federal Credit Union said. “Lobby access will not be granted for routine transactions that can be performed at an ITM/ATM, drive-through lanes, or through online and mobile banking.”

Beginning Monday, customers should use digital services, drive-throughs, or ATMs and ITMs (automated teller machines and interactive teller machines) for:

  • cash and check deposits,
  • check cashing,
  • withdrawals,
  • balance inquiries,
  • loan payments, and
  • transfers.

Lobbies will be available for essential, non-transactional services such as loan closings, access to safe deposit boxes, etc. You should make an appointment by calling your branch. Members are required to wear a mask while inside a branch. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you at no charge, the credit union said.

You can find your nearest branch location and its phone number here.

