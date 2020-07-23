ORFD announces retirement of longtime firefighter/engineer

(City of Oak Ridge press release) On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Dan Endsley, a Firefighter\Engineer with the City of Oak Ridge will retire with just over 30 years of service.

According to an announcement from the city, Endsley was hired on February 2, 1990, beginning what officials described as an “impressive career with the city.”

Dan also owns his own home inspection company, which he will focus on after retirement, according to the announcement, which concludes, “We want to wish Dan the best and congratulate him on a very successful career as a public servant in the City of Oak Ridge.”