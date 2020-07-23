ORFD announces retirement of longtime firefighter/engineer

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 68 Views

(City of Oak Ridge press release) On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Dan Endsley, a Firefighter\Engineer with the City of Oak Ridge will retire with just over 30 years of service.

According to an announcement from the city, Endsley was hired on February 2, 1990, beginning what officials described as an “impressive career with the city.”

Dan also owns his own home inspection company, which he will focus on after retirement, according to the announcement, which concludes, “We want to wish Dan the best and congratulate him on a very successful career as a public servant in the City of Oak Ridge.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Part of Melton Lake Drive to be closed Saturday

TVA will partially close Melton Lake Drive from Rolling Links Boulevard to Rivers Run Boulevard …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.