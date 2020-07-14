Orange Air Quality Alert issued for area

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for Ozone for the Knoxville area.that began this morning and will remain in effect until 7 am EDT on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to the National Weather Service, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region “may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.”

While the general public is not likely to be affected, officials recommend that active children and adults, as well as people with a respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

The advisory includes the greater Knoxville area, including Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Morgan, Roane and Union counties.

For additional information, visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.

