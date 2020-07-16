OR tax bills delayed

Jim Harris 32 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

(City of Oak Ridge) Oak Ridge residents will be receiving their property taxes in September this year and will have until Oct. 31, 2020, to pay them. 

Typically, property taxes are billed in July and due at the end of August, but that timeline has been delayed this year due to COVID-19 and the Utilities Business Office transitioning to a new billing software. 

If taxes are not paid by Oct. 31, interest will begin to accrue on the account. 

For more information, call the Utilities Business Office at (865) 425-3400.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Elliott claims first All-Star win, $1M payday

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service) The sport’s reigning Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott, earned his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.