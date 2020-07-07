OR schools to reopen July 29

Monday, the Oak Ridge School system announced that all city schools will reopen for students on July 29th, according to the district’s 2020-2021 calendar.

School officials say they are providing two options for students and their families.

Option 1 is to resume learning in person, with contingency plans for remote learning as emergency health conditions arise.

Option 2 is a full year of virtual online learning. This program is called ConnectOR. Documents for enrolling in Option 2, ConnectOR, can be found on the school system’s website.

For more information, follow this link.