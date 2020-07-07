OR schools to reopen July 29

Monday, the Oak Ridge School system announced that all city schools will reopen for students on July 29th, according to the district’s 2020-2021 calendar.

School officials say they are providing two options for students and their families.

  • Option 1 is to resume learning in person, with contingency plans for remote learning as emergency health conditions arise.
  • Option 2 is a full year of virtual online learning. This program is called ConnectOR. Documents for enrolling in Option 2, ConnectOR, can be found on the school system’s website.

