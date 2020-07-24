OR School Board OKs staggered schedules for return to class

The Oak Ridge Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday in favor of a plan for reopening schools that includes a staggered schedule for middle and high school students.

Some students will attend school on Monday and Wednesday while others will attend on Tuesday and Thursday.

A cornerstone of the plan puts an emphasis on keeping class sizes small.

The school system conducted a survey for parents in June that helped them create the plan, details of which you can see on our website. .

Oak Ridge Schools Preschool

Glenwood, Linden, Willow Brook, and Woodland Elementary Schools (Grades PreK-4)

The first day of preschool will be Thursday, July 30th.

The first day of elementary school will be Wednesday, July 29th.

Oak Ridge’s preschool and elementary schools will be opening with the safety guidelines in place as outlined in Option 1 of its initial reopening plan (available at www.ortn.edu), with students attending 5 days per week. Data shows that students in this age group are the least affected by the virus. Classes in the elementary schools are self-contained, the population of the elementary schools are roughly half the size of middle schools, and are generally smaller than in the city’s secondary schools.

Jefferson and Robertsville Middle Schools (Grades 5-8)

The first day of middle school will be Thursday, July 30th.

Thursday and Friday will now be full days.

Oak Ridge’s two middle schools will be implementing a new staggered reopening plan, in which half of the students will attend classes in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half of students will attend classes in person on Tuesdays and Fridays. This will reduce class sizes to half capacity. Students will participate in virtual learning on the three remaining days each week that they do not attend in person on campus.

Oak Ridge High School (Grades 9-12)

The first day of high school will be Wednesday, July 29th, and will be an abbreviated day.

Thursday and Friday will be full days.

Students at oak Ridge High School will also be implementing a new staggered reopening plan, in which half of the students will attend classes in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half of students will attend classes in person on Tuesdays and Fridays. This will reduce class sizes to half capacity. On Wednesdays, staff will offer additional face-to-face support as needed. Students will participate in virtual learning on the three remaining days each week that they do not attend in person on campus.

On the system’s website, Superintendent Bruce Borchers writes: “Administrators from each school will be releasing specific adjustments to their plans in the near future, so we wanted to make families aware that the staggered reopening schedule will begin next week. Please watch our COVID-19 web page for building-specific information about this adjustment to the reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.”

Officials will monitor student and staff attendance, substitute teacher fill rates, and health department information to determine if schools need to shift to either virtual learning or having students attend on a regular 5 day a week schedule.

Families Who Selected Option 2 (ConnectOR)

If you would like to make changes to ConnectOR enrollment, complete a form using the appropriate link below or contact your principal or vice principal.

Robertsville: https://tinyurl.com/RMSConnectORUnenroll

Oak Ridge High School: https://tinyurl.com/ORHSConnectORUnenroll

Jefferson: https://tinyurl.com/JMSConnectORUnenroll

The TBI is investigating after a body was found in Caryville on Thursday morning. Details are sketchy at this time, but authorities say the body was found in the 100 block of Pike Lane, and that their investigation is ongoing.

The 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force is also involved in the investigation.

As of the time this report was filed, information including the victim’s identity and cause of death had not been released. As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

With the number of active COVID-19 cases in Anderson County (171 as of Thursday 7/23) on the rise, the Anderson County School system has adjusted part of its reopening plan released earlier this month.

On the school system’s Facebook page, Director of Communications Ryan Sutton writes that, “As part of the Anderson County Schools’ Reopening Plan, administrators created a phase threshold and considerations chart. (You can view the chart here: www.ACS.ac) Its purpose is to guide ACS leadership in making decisions about the safety of our students and staff as we move to reopen schools on August 10th.”

After reviewing the plan and factoring in all the available data, officials now say that students in grades three through 12 will have to wear masks not only on buses (as had been announced earlier), but now will have to wear them in hallways and common areas, and in classrooms where social distancing is not practical. Students in the Pre-K through second grades will be required to wear a mask on the bus and at “other times to the best of their ability.”

Staff members will be required to wear a mask in large group gatherings, hallways and other common areas, as well as in classrooms where social distancing is impractical. Staff members are also being encouraged to maintain social distance during planning periods and lunch.

According to the school system, “The only exemptions for staff and students will be if they have a medical or physical condition preventing them from wearing a mask.” If that is the case, a doctor’s note will be required.

Also in the announcement, school officials say that due to the recent ruling by TSSAA, students that choose temporary online learning will be allowed to participate in all sports and other extracurricular activities. (Band, JROTC, CTE Course, etc.) Because of these updates the deadline for Temporary Online applications will be extended through July 28th at 5pm. (Paper applications need to be emailed to [email protected] or hand-delivered to 101 S. Main St. Clinton, TN – 5th Floor.) OR complete the following Google Form –

Elementary School Form – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe_kmBMlVN41GhdX1mO5xYFg-efkwjZvUGRKsKmLYJooiG0lA/viewform

Middle School Form – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Q2W08cAOtc77x8VEgPXtag3tY5SbifudHXVn5W9C6YY/viewform?ts=5f19dce7&edit_requested=true

High School Form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1dul9lV5AMMwdhcnHJ4PHQTDdBtbt9mUto-rgWFxx944/viewform?ts=5f19ddef&edit_requested=true