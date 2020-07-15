Oliver Springs’ Mayor tests positive for COVID, City Hall closed until August 3rd

An Oliver Springs employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, Oliver Springs City Hall will be closed to the public until August 3rd.

Our partners at BBB-TV confirmed this morning that the employee who tested positive was Oliver Springs Mayor Omer Cox. Cox is reportedly asymptomatic and is feeling “fine,” according to BBB, which reports he was give the test due to a planned surgery later this week.

Officials say they learned of the positive diagnosis on Monday and that other city employees are being tested. According to a release from the city, health officials recommend anyone who was potentially exposed to self-quarantine for two weeks. Officials have shut the building down for a deep cleaning. All employees that work inside City Hall have been tested for the virus and are on a 14-day quarantine.

The closure of City Hall to the public will cause some scheduling changes, two of which were announced on Tuesday. First, this Thursday’s scheduled meeting of the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen has been cancelled, and city court for each of the next two Fridays—July 17th and 24th—have been cancelled as well. If you are affected by the cancellation of those court dates, contact Oliver Springs’ clerk at 865-435-7722.

Officials continue to urge people to wear masks in public, maintain physical distances from people outside their home, and self-quarantine when appropriate.