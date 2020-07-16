Officials: No waiver required for AC Schools

Anderson County School officials had to address some misleading social media posts on Wednesday that claimed the district was requiring parents to sign COVID-19 waivers for their children to go to school.

The posts began circulating Wednesday on a few Facebook pages, and showed a picture of the waiver with the Anderson County Schools logo.

If signed, the document would relieve the school system of any legal liability if children were to suffer “bodily injury, personal injury, illness, or other issue,” and identified COVID-19 specifically.

School leaders said Wednesday that this waiver has nothing to do with the upcoming school year, but instead, was distributed to athletes, band students, and others for voluntary summer activities and was created by one of the system’s attorneys.

ACS posted this message on their Facebook and other social media pages on Wednesday:

Parents and Staff: The waiver circulating on social media was never part of our reopening plan. The waiver was only used for voluntary summer programs (Example: athletic practices, band camp)

To view the actual reopening plan for the Anderson County school system, visit www.acs.ac.

