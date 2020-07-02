Oak Ridge updates COVID-19 procedures

(Oak Ridge press release) An important update from City Manager Mark Watson, on the Coronavirus (COVID-19): The public health situation is rapidly changing, here are the latest updates affecting city facilities.

The City of Oak Ridge is supporting the “Tennessee Pledge” efforts by the state government. Please refer to State of Tennessee websites for updates and advice on precautions to be taken by particular businesses.

City facilities will continue to be operated as below as precautions and security matters are considered for the safety of our employees and “social distancing” for our customers. Visitors may receive a temperature scan and inquiry about current health. Please call the City Manager’s office or department offices on theCity’s website for further information.

Note: Financial transactions can be handled electronically and via mail. If you need to meet someone, you can call the department’s extension directly. Phone numbers are listed under each department below.

MUNICIPAL BUILDING

The City of Oak Ridge Municipal Building will reopen to the public in mid-July with COVID-19 precautions in place. Doors are set to be installed in the building in early July, limiting access to several departments without an appointment. Public access to the Municipal Building will be restricted to the north entrance near the courtroom (labeled Court Public Safety), the Utility Business Office and Community Development window, and the entrance near the City Clerk’s office on the south side of the building, which is for handicap-access only. For handicap access, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411. At the Court Public Safety entrance, visitors will be able to check in for their scheduled appointments to be escorted to secured areas of the building.

Departmental services are still available electronically or by appointment. This precaution should limit potential exposures to these employees.

If you need to reach a department, call the number listed below for each department or click here for a list of all departments. You can also reach a department by email or social media.

You can also reach a department by email or social media. On June 29, Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order Nos. 51 and 52, which extend provisions that allow for electronic government meetings until August 29, 2020.Therefore, official meetings may continue to occur electronically via “Go to Meeting” or “Zoom”. A limited number of boards and commissions will meet electronically and only if necessary. An official record of the meetings will be established for review on the City of Oak Ridge website.

Emergency executive orders are still in effect statewide and locally.

LIBRARY

(865) 425-3455

The library is getting a new roof! Due to the construction on the roof and the 4th of July holiday, the library will suspend curbside delivery and close the book drop beginning July 3.

The book drop will re-open and curbside delivery will resume once construction on the roof has progressed sufficiently to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff. Please keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for updates.

All due dates will be extended until the library is open again. There will be no overdue charges until the library reopens in full. If you have long overdue materials, we are offering a no-fines amnesty for the length of our closure.

Although curbside delivery will be temporarily suspended, patrons will still be able to place materials on hold for pick up once curbside delivery resumes. To place a hold on an item, patrons will need a current library card in good standing and a PIN. Items can be placed on hold online (orpl.org>catalog) or by calling (865) 425-3455, option 4. Click here for more information on how curbside pickup will operate

Because items are being quarantined upon return, you may experience delays in receiving your library materials. We cannot guarantee that all items placed on hold will be available at the same time. Thank you for your patience as we work through this new process.

Although the library building is closed, our online resources are still available 24/7. Audiobooks, e-books, and streaming video are available through our Overdrive site. Lynda.com, Consumer Reports, Newsbank, and other research sites are available on the library’s website. We will continue to issue digital access cards for those without a library card. Click here for the digital library card application



UTILITIES

(865) 425-3400

The lobby to the Utilities Business Office (UBO) has reopened to the public with COVID-19 precautions. A limited number of customers are allowed in the lobby at one time. Masks are encouraged.

Customers are still encouraged to make payments online, through the overnight drop box located in the parking lot at 200 S. Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to PO Box 1 Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Reminder, the Utilities Business Office will be closed from July 9-13, except for emergencies, while it transitions to a new billing software system. Customers can mail in payments or use the overnight drop box during this time. Please note the online payment system will not be available while the Utilities Business Office is closed. If you have questions, please contact the Utilities Business Office at (865) 435-3400. For more information on the new software, click here.

CENTRAL SERVICES

(865) 425-1875

Public Works and Electrical Department services are still ongoing.

The Central Services Complex reopened to the public on Monday, June 1, but appointments need to be made in advance.

Visitors will be buzzed in and escorted to the office they need. All visitors will be temperature-screened before entry.

If you need to reach Public Works, please call (865) 425-1875 and for the Electric Department, call (865) 425-1803.

The Annual Citywide Brush Pickup begins July 30. Click here for more information and the 2020 schedule.

The Waste Connections Convenience Center on Warehouse Road has returned to accepting bulk items and metal, brush and yard waste. More information can be found here.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

(865) 425-3520

All citizen visits and tours to fire stations and headquarters have been suspended.

Fire administration may be reached via phone at (865) 425-3520.

Businesses with questions for the Fire Marshal about reopening can contact Travis Solomon at (865) 425-3524.

POLICE DEPARTMENT

(865) 425-3504

The main entrance to the police department is closed to the public.

To file police reports, citizens should call the police department for guidance at (865) 425-3504.

Crime tips can still be reported online.

CITY COURT

(865) 425-3536

City Court resumed in-person hearings on May 11 with COVID-19 precautions. Guidelines for City Court can be found here .

. All cases scheduled during the time court was closed have been reset. Notifications of the new court date were sent by mail to the address listed on the citation(s). If you did not receive notification of a new court date, please contact the City Court Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3536.

The City Court Clerk’s office is open for payment by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or via mail. Citizens can send money orders or personal checks to:

City of Oak Ridge – City Courts

P.O. Box 1

Oak Ridge, TN 37831

If a payment is past due, only a money order or a cashier’s check is accepted.

If you have any questions about what is owed or whether you need to appear in court, please call (865) 425-3536.

ANIMAL CONTROL

(865) 425-3423

Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is temporarily closed to the public to ensure the safety and health of animals, employees, volunteers and visitors.

Animal Control will continue to respond to animal emergencies.

Adoptions and owner reclaims must be scheduled by calling (865) 425-3423.

Aggressive and loose animals in the city limits will be responded to by Animal Control. Animal Control may be reached during normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at (865) 425-3423. If you have a problem after-hours, you can call the Oak Ridge Police Departments non-emergency number (865) 425-4399.

SENIOR CENTER

(865) 425-3999

The Senior Center is closed until further notice. Planning is now occurring for a phased reopening.

The ETHRA Senior Nutrition Program Home Delivered Meals (“Meals On Wheels”) will continue.

The MyRide program is discontinued. Residents may schedule rides with ETHRA transit services by calling (865) 482-2785 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

RECREATION & PARKS

(865) 425-3450

City of Oak Ridge playgrounds and basketball courts remain closed until further notice. Disinfection options are being reviewed for limited open times.

Trails, greenways and parks including tennis courts, and Blankenship Field and Track remain open for walking and jogging use.

The Recreation Center and Scarboro Community Center remain closed until further notice.

The outdoor swimming pool reopened June 15 with COVID-19 precautions. More information can be found here.

Other programs and activities may be subject to postponement or cancellation as the situation develops.

Restrooms at the following parks are closed until further notice: The Baseball Complex Big Turtle Park Carl Yearwood Park Melton Lake Park

Summer camp for children between the ages of 6 and 11 is now underway. Due to space and staffing restrictions, teen camp will not be offered this year. Read about the extra precautions that are in effect due to COVID-19 here.

CENTENNIAL GOLF COURSE

(865) 425-3450

Water coolers at the Centennial Golf Course remain off the course.

Restrooms have reopened and are being cleaned and sanitized twice daily.

Ball washers remain off the course but, flags on the putting green have been replaced.

Golf carts can now be shared, however, if a player has concerns about the virus, they may take their own cart. Carts are still being sanitized after each round.

Golf cups have been replaced back to normal play.

The driving range and range machine are open.

The grille at the golf course club house remains open with a limited menu. In addition, the beverage cart is running more often to serve our customers in the open environment and encouraging distancing by not having to enter the clubhouse for their food and beverage needs.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

(865) 425-3531

The permit desk is open and accepting drop-off applications for building, planning and zoning. You can still submit applications via phone or email.

Inspections in the field are continuing, although slight delays may occur on scheduling.

Codes enforcement can be reached at (865) 425-3532.

For more information, contact the City Manager’s office at 865-425-3550.