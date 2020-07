(Submitted) Adventure Anderson, the county’s Tourism Bureau, announced Wednesday that Norris Lake has been recognized by the readers and fans of Blue Ridge Country Magazine in their 2020 “Mountain Blue” Reader Poll, where they asked readers: “Where do you go to H2O?”

Winners were published in the July/August “Blue Issue” where the focus is on the water-related activities in the Blue Ridge region. Norris Lake was recognized as Honorable Mention: Best Lake in Tennessee. You can see the issue here .