Nona Darlene (Powers) McCoy, age 91 of Lake City

Nona Darlene (Powers) McCoy, age 91 of Lake City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born in Whitley County, KY on October 26, 1928 to the late John and Clara Bray Powers.  Nona lived in the Medford Community of Lake City for 65 years.  She loved sewing and making quilts, gardening and working in her flower beds.  Nona also loved spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Franklin D. McCoy, Son Ronnie McCoy and grandson, John Derek McCoy, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

Surviviors

Sons                                       Johnny McCoy & Sue                                 Lake City

                                                Eddie McCoy                                                Lake City

Daughters                             Janice Rogers & Mike                                 Toledo, OH

                                                Joyce Roberts                                               Clinton

                                                Shauna Pyle                                                 Andersonville

                                                Donna Moser & Brad Martin                      Claxton

Daughter-in-law                   Delores McCoy                                             Lake City

Grandchildren  #11

Many Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren

A Host of other family and friends.  She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thanks all the nurses, doctors and staff of the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge for the excellent care they provided for Nona.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 to go in procession to the Foust Cemetery (Foust Cemetery Lane) for a 11:00 AM Interment.

You may also view Nona’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

