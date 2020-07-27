No injuries reported, but house destroyed in early-morning fire

According to the Oak Ridge Fire Department, no one was injured after a fire at a home in the 100 block of East Pasadena Road early this (Monday, July 27th) morning.

Crews responded to a report of a structure fire at the home around 3:16 am Monday, and when they arrived, reported finding the home 25% involved, with fire coming through the roof in the back corner.

Three engines, a tower truck, rescue truck, and Battalion Chief fought the fire for approximately 20 minutes before gaining control. The Oak Ridge Electric Department responded to disconnect the power at the pole and Oak Ridge Police provided security on the scene.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, however, the fire department says that the family returned from a vacation in their motor home about 15 minutes after the fire department arrived. The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family of seven.

Crews were on the scene for several hours watching to make sure the fire did not rekindle and to begin their investigation.

The cause is currently under investigation. The house and contents are considered a total loss.

Photo courtesy ORFD