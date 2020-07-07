Need a job? GSMNP hiring

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park is currently accepting resumes from the local community for positions within facility management operations for three locations; Townsend (TN), Gatlinburg (TN), and Cherokee (NC). These positions include:

  • Carpenter (WG-4607-09): serves as a carpenter for construction, rehabilitation, and preservation projects on park structures.  $23.45/hour
  • Custodial Worker (WG-3566-04) or Laborer (WG-3502-04): conducts janitorial and maintenance tasks such as sweeping, cleaning, disinfecting and maintaining park facilities in visitor use areas and administrative areas.  $17.19/hour

Resumes must include relevant work or volunteer experience to qualify for the positions and will be accepted from now through August 31, 2020. Resumes should not contain sensitive personal information such as a social security number. Please include your name, address, phone number, and email address. Resumes and questions can be submitted by email to: [email protected].

