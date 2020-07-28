Need a job? Clinton is hiring

Monday, the Clinton City government posted announcements about a couple of employment opportunities.

One position is that of Maintenance Assistant with the city’s Public Works Department.

This posting closes on Monday August 3, 2020, according to the job listing, which provides the following description of the opportunity: “Under close to general supervision this entry-level position performs unskilled to routine semi-skilled work on the maintenance of City landscape, streets, curbs, and sidewalks. According to area assigned, duties include grass cutting, picking up trash, trimming trees and operating a wide variety of equipment.”

For more information and to apply, visit: https://clintontn.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=38

The other is for a part-time After School Camp Counselor with the Recreation and Parks Department.

According to the job description, “This position assists the Recreation Coordinator in the general oversight of children in the Clinton after school program.”

For more information and to apply for this job visit: https://clintontn.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=39



