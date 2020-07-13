NCS: Custer’s last lap pass proves to be the winning move

(NASCAR.com) NASCAR Cup Series rookie Cole Custer pulled off a daring four-wide pass for the lead on the final lap to earn the victory in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway — the first rookie to win in NASCAR’s premier series in four years.

Custer, who restarted fifth on a restart with two laps to go, made his way forward — daring to go high on track to the outside of a three-wide challenge for the lead among Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick. The 22-year-old Custer held the high line and was able to get around the three veterans — ultimately holding off the 2017 series champion Truex — a two-time Kentucky winner — by a mere .271 seconds to earn the victory.

The Californian’s five laps led Sunday (four early in the race and then the final lap) were the first laps Custer had ever led in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Matt DiBenedetto, Harvick and 2019 Kentucky winner Kurt Busch finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Blaney, rookie Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and rookie Tyler Reddick rounded out the top 10. It’s the first time in NASCAR history three rookies have finished in the top 10 in a race.

For a complete recap of Sunday’s race, plus the final running order, quotes from the drivers and more, follow this link.