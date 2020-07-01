National Fireworks Association provides safety tips for the 4th

(National Fireworks Association press release) With consumer fireworks sales across the country far outpacing previous years, the National Fireworks Association (NFA), the nation’s leading advocates for consumer fireworks, released safety tips to help ensure Americans shoot safely while celebrating our nation’s birthday.

COVID-19 is playing a big role in how Americans are celebrating Independence Day. After socially distancing for the past few months, Americans are anxious to celebrate. With large professional fireworks displays being canceled around the country and the Fourth of July falling on a weekend, more Americans are choosing to celebrate with consumer fireworks because they can still come together with friends and neighbors while being socially distanced.

“With our country opening back up, Americans want to celebrate the Fourth of July and express their patriotism with friends and family,” said Steve Houser, President of the National Fireworks Association. “We want to make sure we reiterate to people that if you do plan to shoot consumer fireworks for your Independence Day celebration at home; that you follow our safety tips and shoot safely.”

The National Fireworks Association has the following recommendations for safely enjoying your Fourth of July celebration at home with consumer fireworks:

Know the fireworks rules and what’s permissible in your jurisdiction.

Read, understand and follow the directions on the packaging.

Always have a hose or a bucket of water nearby. You can dispose of your spent devices in buckets of water, especially sparklers.

Block and brace your fireworks with bricks or cinderblocks. This is an extra measure to prevent your device from possibly tipping over and firing at you, your spectators or property.

Never try to relight a dud. Spray it down with water and set it aside before discarding it.

Under no circumstances should you ever stand over a lit firework or hold one in your hand. Fireworks should never be pointed at anyone.

Always have a designated shooter because alcohol and fireworks don’t mix.

With more people buying consumer fireworks this year, the National Fireworks Association wants to remind everyone to shoot safely. For more safety tips, the general public is encouraged to visit our website ; follow the NFA on Twitter or Facebook.