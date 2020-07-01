National Fireworks Association provides safety tips for the 4th

Jim Harris 27 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

(National Fireworks Association press release) With consumer fireworks sales across the country far outpacing previous years, the National Fireworks Association (NFA), the nation’s leading advocates for consumer fireworks, released safety tips to help ensure Americans shoot safely while celebrating our nation’s birthday.

 COVID-19 is playing a big role in how Americans are celebrating Independence Day. After socially distancing for the past few months, Americans are anxious to celebrate. With large professional fireworks displays being canceled around the country and the Fourth of July falling on a weekend, more Americans are choosing to celebrate with consumer fireworks because they can still come together with friends and neighbors while being socially distanced.

“With our country opening back up, Americans want to celebrate the Fourth of July and express their patriotism with friends and family,” said Steve Houser, President of the National Fireworks Association.  “We want to make sure we reiterate to people that if you do plan to shoot consumer fireworks for your Independence Day celebration at home; that you follow our safety tips and shoot safely.”

The National Fireworks Association has the following recommendations for safely enjoying your Fourth of July celebration at home with consumer fireworks:

  • Know the fireworks rules and what’s permissible in your jurisdiction. 
  • Read, understand and follow the directions on the packaging. 
  • Always have a hose or a bucket of water nearby. 
    • You can dispose of your spent devices in buckets of water, especially sparklers. 
  • Block and brace your fireworks with bricks or cinderblocks. This is an extra measure to prevent your device from possibly tipping over and firing at you, your spectators or property. 
  • Never try to relight a dud. Spray it down with water and set it aside before discarding it. 
  • Under no circumstances should you ever stand over a lit firework or hold one in your hand. Fireworks should never be pointed at anyone. 
  • Always have a designated shooter because alcohol and fireworks don’t mix. 

With more people buying consumer fireworks this year, the National Fireworks Association wants to remind everyone to shoot safely. For more safety tips, the general public is encouraged to visit our website; follow the NFA on Twitter or Facebook.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Market Street Bridge repair project delayed

During Monday’s meeting, Clinton City Council members were updated on the status of two TDOT …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.