NASCAR updates schedule through August

(NASCAR.com staff reports) NASCAR announced the next installment of the rebuilt 2020 schedule on Wednesday, a 19-race update that begins at Michigan International Speedway on the second weekend in August and ends at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Aug. 30.

The final breakdown: six points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races, five NASCAR Xfinity Series races, four NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races and four ARCA Menards Series events, one of which is the East Series. The schedule features a shift in venue for the weekend of Aug. 14, seeing NASCAR take on the Daytona International Speedway road course in full force for the first time in history. It all starts with the ARCA cars running it that Friday followed by Xfinity action on Saturday and a Gander Trucks/Cup Series twin bill on Sunday at the “World Center of Racing.”

Road America and Dover International Speedway will also host events during the homestretch in advance of the NASCAR Playoffs. The NASCAR Cup Series regular season is still scheduled to conclude with a race on the 2.5-oval layout at Daytona on Aug. 29.

More details on NASCAR national series dates, including the playoffs, will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR Cup Series races on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

DateTrackSeriesDistanceNetworkStart Time(
Fri., Aug. 7MichiganGander200 miFS16 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 8Road AmericaXfinity182 miNBCSNNoon
Sat., Aug. 8MichiganCup312 miNBCSN4 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 9MichiganARCA200 miMAVTV1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 9MichiganCup312 miNBCSN4:30 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 14Daytona (road)ARCATBDMAVTV5 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 15Daytona (road)Xfinity182 miNBCSN3 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 16Daytona (road)Gander153 miFS1Noon
Sun., Aug. 16Daytona (road)Cup231 miNBC3 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 21DoverARCA East125 miTrackPass2 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 21DoverGander200 miFS15 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 22DoverXfinity200 miNBCSN12:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 22DoverCup311 miNBCSN4 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 23DoverXfinity200 miNBCSN1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 23DoverCup311 miNBCSN4 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 28DaytonaXfinity250 miNBCSN7:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 29WWT RacewayARCA150 miMAVTV6 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 29DaytonaCup400 miNBC7:30 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 30WWT RacewayGander200 miFS1Noon

Other notes:
— Both Dover and Michigan will host Cup Series doubleheader weekends, with the “Monster Mile” playing host to five national series races in three days from Aug. 21-23.

— The historic races on Daytona’s road course will replace NASCAR’s annual visit to Watkins Glen International, as New York state health and safety regulations cannot allow for the previously scheduled NASCAR weekend to happen there at this time.

— World Wide Technology Raceway, which was originally slated to host the first race of the Gander Trucks playoffs, will now become race No. 14 of the regular season.

— The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona (Aug. 16) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway.

— The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series will not run at Eldora Speedway (originally scheduled for July 30) and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (originally scheduled for Sept. 6) and have been realigned for dates and locations to be determined.

— The NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (originally scheduled for May 30) has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.

  • The NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Michigan (originally scheduled for June 6) has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.

