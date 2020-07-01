NASCAR cancels season-ending celebration in Music City

(NASCAR.com staff reports) NASCAR officials announced Monday that the 2020 Cup Series Awards and Champion’s Week festivities will not occur as scheduled in Nashville in early December because of COVID-19 concerns.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus and the impact on the industry, this year’s NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Series Awards originally scheduled to take place in Nashville will not occur,” according to a statement from NASCAR. “The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champions will be celebrated at the end of the season with more details to come. We look forward to returning to Nashville in 2021.”

NASCAR celebrated its season-ending awards banquet for the first time in Music City last December.

NASCAR announced June 3 that the Cup Series would race at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021.