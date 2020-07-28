Morgan crash kills one Monday

A two-vehicle accident in Morgan County killed an 84-year-old Lancing man on late Monday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 84-year-old Edward Wilkinson of Lancing had been driving south on Highway 62 in the Stephens community shortly after 11:30 am Monday in a Chevy Sonic when his car left the right side of the road. Troopers report that Wilkinson overcorrected, sending his car over the center line and into the path of a northbound tractor trailer hauling a mobile home.

The car hit the side of the trailer and came to an “uncontrolled final rest” underneath the trailer.

Wilkinson died from his injuries, while the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 39-year-old New Tazewell man, was not hurt.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have played a role in the crash, but both drivers were tested, as is standard procedure. No charges were filed and no citations were issued.

